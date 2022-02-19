BlackRock Inc. Makes New $14.09 Million Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,728,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
EVgo stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. EVgo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
About EVgo
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
