BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 814,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $13,193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEBR. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10. Weber Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

