BlackRock Inc. Purchases 42,013 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 114.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAK opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $27.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

