BlackRock Inc. Purchases 833,033 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $467,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 133.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 79.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

