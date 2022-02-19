BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,693 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Beam Global worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 376.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEEM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

BEEM opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

