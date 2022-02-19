BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,024.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock stock opened at $756.02 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $852.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

