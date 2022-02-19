BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $105,750. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $4,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

