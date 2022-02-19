Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.10. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blue Bird by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,313,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

