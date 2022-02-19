Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

BLBD stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $659.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

