Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $45.85.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

