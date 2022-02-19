BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 74.5% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00004723 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $233,055.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.39 or 1.00013016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,161 coins and its circulating supply is 894,373 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.