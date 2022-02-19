BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $233,055.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.39 or 1.00013016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,161 coins and its circulating supply is 894,373 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

