boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.78

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

