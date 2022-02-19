Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

NYSE BXP opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.16 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

