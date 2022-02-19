Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $125.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $124.93 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 946,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,910. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

