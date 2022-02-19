Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,530 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $38,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

