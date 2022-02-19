Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 11.3%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.26 and last traded at $54.90. 5,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

