Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BRID opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.74. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

