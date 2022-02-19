Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.
BHF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 653,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.