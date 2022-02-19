Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

BHF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 653,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

