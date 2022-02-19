Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report sales of $111.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $116.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year sales of $369.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $375.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $472.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.
BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,623 over the last quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $3,015,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $938,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
