Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $51.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.68.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.