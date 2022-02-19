British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £144.99 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £144.99 ($196.20).

British Land stock opened at GBX 542.60 ($7.34) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 536.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 521.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($8.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

