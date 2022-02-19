Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Britvic stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
