Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

