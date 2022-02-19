Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.12. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.62.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.77. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

