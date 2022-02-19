Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BrightView posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

BrightView stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. 168,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

