Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $2.88. EOG Resources reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $15.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EOG Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,105. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

