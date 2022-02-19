Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

