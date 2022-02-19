Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $582.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.58 million and the highest is $611.90 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LHC Group.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

