Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $134.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $139.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $540.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.92 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $572.59 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $613.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

