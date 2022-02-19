Brokerages Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce sales of $382.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.95 million and the lowest is $378.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.49. 277,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,563. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

