Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $900.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,545. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.