Brokerages Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aegon.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 3,221,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.