Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $1.35. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.51. 1,492,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

