Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

