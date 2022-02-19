Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

