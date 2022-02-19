Brokerages Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
EME stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
