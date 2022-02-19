Brokerages Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Earnings of $5.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce earnings of $5.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $23.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.92 to $23.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE:JXN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. 315,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,664. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.