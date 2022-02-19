Brokerages Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) will report $402.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $394.01 million. RumbleON posted sales of $70.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $896.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBL. Wedbush reduced their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 177,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,472. The stock has a market cap of $370.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

