Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,117,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

