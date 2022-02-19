Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.87. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.46. 574,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.