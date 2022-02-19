Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $61.80

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $43.06. 10,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

