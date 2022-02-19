Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

IAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 788,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,525. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

