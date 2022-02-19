Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $68.14

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

MC stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 459,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,297. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

