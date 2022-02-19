Brokerages Set Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) PT at GBX 403.13

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 403.13 ($5.46).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

MGAM stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 310.50 ($4.20). 253,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,401. The company has a market cap of £886.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.98. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 292 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

