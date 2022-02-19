Brokerages Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price at $995.00

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $995.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

