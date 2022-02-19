Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $201.23

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $103.03 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

