Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $70.50

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,304 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,352,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.14. 461,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,266. Progyny has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

