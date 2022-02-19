Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $56.71

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $4,646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.