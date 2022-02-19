Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $50.10

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. Upwork has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

