Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target at $56.56

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 1,161,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

