Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target at $56.56

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 1,161,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.