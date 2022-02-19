Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $91.50

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,127,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,236,000 after buying an additional 1,332,620 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

